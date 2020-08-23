Gov. Abbott issues state disaster declaration for 23 counties, including Jasper, ahead of Marco landfall

AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin where he provided an update on the state’s response to Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura, both of which are forecast to impact parts of the Texas Coast and East Texas in the coming days. Prior to the press conference, the Governor received a briefing from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), as well as an update on response and preparedness efforts from state agency directors and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).