Lufkin kindergarten teacher shares plans to keep students safe

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For some kindergarten students, it will be their first time entering a school Monday morning. Dunbar Elementary, Kindergarten teacher, Estela Morales said she has creative ways to communicate the rules to her students.
“We have kid friendly videos that we will display or view,” Morales said. “We also will be able to have reading material at their age level for them to make a connection.”
Morales said they are huggers and with the little ones especially, it’s important to work on non-physical greetings.
“I feel some of our social distance greetings are going to come into play,” she said. “With the elbow bump, or the foot bump, or a wink, or silent cheers of some sort. Just for them to feel welcomed.”
Within the classroom they are spreading out tables, adding dividers between the students, and using individual material bins and doing more independent work. However, Morales said it is still important to work one on one with her kids.
“Then what’s really crucial is continuing small group instruction too,” Morales said. “Where we’re still going to meet with kids and have the safety precautions in play.”
All adults will be wearing masks, and their school has hung up photos of the teachers with and without masks. Morales said to make it a more friendly atmosphere.
“I feel, just as a kindergarten teacher, just so the kiddos can see the friendly faces that are on campus, but just because of COVID-19 the grownups are wearing masks to keep them safe,” Morales said. “Just keep it kid friendly and have them make a connection to a smiling face with a teacher in the classroom.”
Morales said parents will not be allowed to walk them in on the first day, but they have provided armbands that will help staff members direct students to their room.
