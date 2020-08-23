Lufkin police officers arrest 3 armed robbery suspects after short vehicle pursuit

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police officers arrested three men Saturday afternoon in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of On the Road on Chestnut Street that later resulted in a vehicle pursuit.
Jacorey Jonathan Glenn, 17, Akeem Jamar Hurts, 17, and Isiah Sheppard, 17, all of Lufkin are still being held in the Angelina County Jail. All three suspects were charged with aggravated robbery evading arrest and carrying a prohibited weapon.
Sheppard was also charged with delivery of marijuana, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
According to a press release, a man called the Lufkin Police Department at 2:54 p.m. on Saturday to report that he had just been robbed at gunpoint by three men. The alleged incident occurred in the parking lot of On the Road on Chestnut Street near the Bartmess Drive intersection.
The victim told police that he went to meet with the suspects to buy some shoes. When the victim got in the vehicle to make the purchase, one of the suspects pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and demanded that he empty his pockets and remove the shoes he was wearing.
Before the suspects fled the scene in a gold Chevrolet Impala, the victim managed to get out of the car unharmed. He told police that the car had paper tags, the press release stated.
“Within just a few minutes, officers spotted the suspect vehicle inbound on East Denman Avenue,” the press release stated. “When Officer Carter Willmon initiated a traffic stop, the suspects refused to pull over. They turned into the Englewood subdivision and accelerated to more than 70 mph.”
According to the press release, the pursuit, which started at 3:03 p.m., went through the Englewood subdivision and into the Lufkin land area, down Atkinson Drive, and back into Lufkin Land, where the pursuit ended 5 minutes later. The top speed during the chase was about 90 mph, the press release stated.
After the driver of the Impala turned onto Garvan Street from Paul Avenue to avoid tire spikes, the car crashed into a ditch. At that point, all three suspects fled on foot. Lufkin police officers ran them down, and by 3:12 p.m., all three suspects were in custody.
Hurts was driving during the vehicle pursuit, the press release stated.
Once the three suspects were in custody, Lufkin PD officers recovered the stolen cash. The sawed-off shotgun, a 9 mm pistol, marijuana, and digital scales.
“One of the suspects was also in possession of the keys to an Infiniti that was reported stolen in the county earlier this week,” the press release stated. “We recovered that vehicle this morning after some reported it as being abandoned at Missionary Baptist Church on Scarborough Street.”
Additional charges are pending, according to the press release.
