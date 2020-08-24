Brookeland ISD cancels classes amidst tropical weather concerns

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From Brookeland ISD:
Parents, students, and community members - out of an abundance of caution due to forecasted storms in the Gulf of Mexico, Brookeland ISD will close school for the rest of the week Tuesday, August 25 - Friday, August 28.
There will be no after school activities today We plan to return to school on Monday, August 31.
Please monitor local media, our district website and our Facebook page for further updates.
