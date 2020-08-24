Crews respond to fire at Norbord plant in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Crews responded to a fire at a plant in Nacogdoches.
According to the Nacogdoches Fire Department, they responded to a reported fire at Norbord located at 2301 SE Stallings Dr. at 6:57 p.m. Monday.
Fire crews responded to the scene and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back side of the plant. Crews made entry into the building and worked to put out the fire. The department said units are still on the scene.
The department said Central Heights-Appleby and Melrose Fire Departments responded to Nacogdoches to augment man-power if other calls came in.
No other details are known at this time.
