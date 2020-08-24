First Alert: Marco fades while Laura gains strength, set to impact East Texas this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning as we are likely to feel the impacts from what will be Hurricane Laura tracking through or near our area in just three days.
Between now and then, it will remain hot and humid as some moisture associated with a weakening Tropical Depression Marco will give us a 40% chance of some scattered showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. Outside of any showers, look for partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90′s with an east-to-northeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph.
Then late Wednesday evening, that is when Laura will be targeting landfall somewhere along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coastline as perhaps a major hurricane. Right now, the official forecast has her making landfall as a category two hurricane, but with some very warm, deep waters in place in the northern Gulf of Mexico, there is always that chance to intensify a bit more before hitting land.
Our main impact from Laura on Thursday will be strong, damaging winds where 50 mph gusts will be common for areas around Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and points east of Highway 59. The highest wind gusts will be near Toledo Bend Country, or closer to the center of Laura.
In addition to the high wind potential, some brief, heavy rainfall is likely to occur as well. Many areas along the Highway 59 corridor will receive one-to-two inches, with two-to-four-inch amounts more common in our far eastern counties, such as Jasper, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby. Therefore, the flood risk, while in the medium category, is mainly for those far eastern communities near the Sabine River.
Laura’s fast motion and weakening trend once inland should have her in Arkansas and pushing away from the Piney Woods by Thursday evening.
Behind this departing storm, it will stay warm and muggy with a few scattered showers remaining in the forecast for the end of the week and just isolated showers extending into next weekend.
