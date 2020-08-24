First Alert Weather Day declared for overnight Wednesday - Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for this Thursday as we are likely to feel the impacts from what will be Hurricane Laura tracking through or near our area in just three days.
We are getting more clarity on how both Tropical Depression Marco and Tropical Storm Laura will impact Deep East Texas in the next few days.
The good news is that Marco has indeed weakened into a tropical depression as wind shear has led to his demise. This weakening trend will continue as he starts to move in our direction on Tuesday and Wednesday this week. Even if he manages to pass through our area, he will be a remnant low and will provide no significant impacts. Outside of a few passing rain showers, Marco will be fizzling before our very eyes.
Now, the not-so-good news is that Laura will likely become a hurricane by tomorrow and could strengthen into a category two or low-end category three hurricane prior to landfall Wednesday evening near Sabine Pass. Laura will then race northward and her position will be very crucial to our impacts in East Texas. Right now, we are saying she will move through western Louisiana, which would put us on the west side of the circulation.
Our main impacts from Laura will be the high winds, which could topple trees and power lines, especially in areas east of the Highway 59 corridor, including areas such as Center, San Augustine, Broaddus, Hemphill, Browndell, Jasper, and Newton.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.