From Hudson to Arizona: Riley Smith gets called up by D-backs

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - Former Hudson Hornet Riley Smith is now a major leaguer.
On Monday night the Arizona Diamondbacks recalled Smith from their alternate player site after putting pitcher Merrill Kelly on the 10 day injury list.
According to Arioznasports.com Kelly is out due to a right shoulder nerve impingement. Smith will be making his MLB debut with the call up. He was drafted in 2016 by Arizona. Last year Smith had a 4.43 ERA over 25 starts in action for Arizona’s Tripple A and Double a clubs.
Smith is set to wear No. 46.
