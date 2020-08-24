Jasper ISD cancels all school activities beginning Tuesday due to storms

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - Notice From the Superintendent of Jasper ISD:
After consulting with Jasper County Officials, at this time, Jasper ISD is cancelling school for the rest of the week beginning Tuesday, August 25- Friday, August 28.
All students and staff will finish the rest of the day Monday as normal. There is great uncertainty at this time with Hurricane/TS Laura and we are being told to be prepared for a possible category 3 hurricane. With evacuations being called or expected to be called in the counties and cities to our south (Golden Triangle) we anticipate high traffic conditions with possible contraflow on HWY 96 beginning tomorrow.
Therefore, it is in the best interest of everyone that we suspend school for the week, allowing families the freedom to leave if desired. We will not be offering virtual education (Asynchronous Learning) during this time and do have extra time built into our calendar. We ask that everyone focus on your safety and health during this time and we will keep you updated with regard to school re-opening and other news.
