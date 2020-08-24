Lufkin ISD transportation services rolled out for the first day of classes

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the first time in five months, school buses left the Lufkin ISD Transportation parking lot to get students back to the classroom.
“I’m not going to lie when I woke up this morning and I was driving one of the first things I saw was a school bus and it kind of brought excitement,” said Daniel Spikes, assistant superintendent of administration services. “It brought some excitement and a little bit of gladness to my heart to kind of see us get back to some sense of normalcy. And then I looked over and saw the driver there, he was masked up and everything, and I was like, ‘Here we go.’”
Their staff went through training on how the district is responding to COVID-19 and complying with TEA guidelines for transportation.
“Every child that’s going to be riding the bus, as well as the adult who’s driving the bus, everyone’s going to have to be masked up,” Spikes said. “To the extent possible, if spacing allows we do social distance. But another mitigation technique that we’re also using is that we’re actually lowering the windows to make sure that there is proper air circulation.”
Buses are also being disinfected after each route.
“After they drop the children off in the morning they come back and what they do is they go and get those electrostatic sprayers, that contain vital oxides, which are disinfectants. And they spray down the entire bus,” Spikes said.
Overall, he said he was pleased with how the morning went.
“So far it seems like everybody is following our protocols, we’re getting kids to school safely,” Spikes said. “I was at a campus this morning seeing kids get dropped off, and feel really good about what’s going on so far.”
Spikes wants to remind parents that if your children are sick or showing any symptoms, they ask you to please keep them home until they can get tested or they meet the criteria for returning to school according to our response protocols.
That document can be found here, http://www.lufkinisd.org/back-to-school-2020-21/
