Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! In stark contrast to what we will see for the majority of this week, skies today are mostly sunny and quiet. This afternoon is going to be a hot one as highs are expected to climb back into the middle 90s. We will see an increase in cloud cover throughout the day Tuesday, and isolated to scattered showers will begin to be possible in the afternoon. Rain chances increase overnight Tuesday and into the day on Wednesday as outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Marco move through East Texas. Showers and storms become more likely throughout the day on Thursday as Tropical Storm Laura is expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast near the Texas/Louisiana state line as a Category 2 Hurricane early in the morning. After making landfall, Laura will advance to the north, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the eastern half of East Texas before shifting further to the northeast and pushing into Arkansas by Friday morning. It should be noted that this only pertains to the CURRENT forecasted track of Laura and folks in East Texas are encouraged to look for the latest updates on Laura and Marco for any updates to these storm’s projected paths. Rain chances begin to diminish as we head into the weekend but a few scattered showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with partly cloudy skies.