Texas National Guard mobilized in response to Tropical Storms Marco, Laura

“As Tropical Storms Marco and Laura approach Texas, the state is mobilizing the Texas National Guard to assist local, state, and federal officials in response to these storms,” said Governor Abbott. “As the situation develops, it is imperative that Texans who live on the Gulf Coast and in Southeast Texas pay close attention to weather alerts and heed warnings from local officials. Property and belongings can be restored, but lives cannot. I call on all Texans who may be in harm’s way to put their safety and their family’s lives above all else and adhere to the guidance and warnings from emergency management officials.”