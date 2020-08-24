WATCH: Anissa Centers gives tips on making return to school healthier, less stressful

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During an interview on Monday, East Texas Now’s Anissa Centers offered families some tips they can use to make the transition back to school healthier and less stressful.
With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, students are having to deal with a lot more than they did at this time last year.
Here are some tips for back-to-school success.
Masks:
- Practice
- Time
- Safe removal
- Hands
- Send extras
Emotional preparation:
- Discuss possible changes
- School routine
- School closing again
Really “get” social distancing”
- Practice visualizing social distancing
- Physical examples
- Germ traveling
Listen to the expert and adapt.
- Expert=your student
- Feedback on real deal
- Concerns
- Adjust team game plan
- Avoid projecting
