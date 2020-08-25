Cowboys safety Xavier Woods not bothered by Earl Thomas rumors

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lots of rumors and questions this week at The Star in Frisco have been around the possibility of the team signing Earl Thomas.
The safety was let go from the Ravens over the weekend following an altercation at practice. In the past Thomas has been vocal about wanting to be a part of the Cowboys.
While some reports have surfaced in the last day saying the team is not interested, owner Jerry Jones left the door open for Thomas based on remarks he made to 105 Fm the fan in Dallas. Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Monday made it clear that the decision will be Jones'.
McCarthy has also been a supporter of the four safeties the team has at camp - Xavier Woods, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Darian Thompson and rookie Luther Kirk.
Woods has seen minimal starting time in his time with the Cowboys but looks to play a bigger role with the team in 2020. Woods has an interesting connection to Thomas, with both being represented by the same agent.
”We [the agent and I] had the conversation and I am going to leave it at that,” Woods said when asked if he had any communication on the team bringing in Thomas. “That is between me and him... I just control what I can control. That is the bottom line. I know my work. I know I can play.”
With Woods’ contract ending after this season the fourth-year pro is looking to improve his worth.
”My focus is to be the best player I can be and win championships,” Woods said.
