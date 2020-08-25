Deep East Texas seeing influx of traffic following coastal evacuations

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are warning drivers to be prepared to see an influx of traffic into the area over the next to days following mandatory evacuations from the south Tuesday morning.
Contraflow of major roadways in Angelina County has not been activated yet.
Lufkin and Nacogdoches County have not been activated as sheltering hubs and are not expected to.
“In the past few years, the state has been sending evacuees farther north and west to get them out of storm paths,” said police spokeswoman Jessica Pebsworth.
Pebsworth said another update will come Tuesday afternoon following a conference call with National Weather Service.
US 96 is also reportedly backing up in the counties of Jasper and Sabine.
