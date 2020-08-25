Evacuees travel through Angelina County to escape Hurricane Laura

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service in Shreveport predicts Hurricane Laura to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday evening.
In Angelina County, as US-59 and 69 have been inundated with evacuees as they drive north away from the hurricane zone. KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner reports how evacuees are planning to prepare for the storm.
Hurricane Laura is expected to be a major hurricane—and families traveling from out of town, like Holly Petrie, believe they are more than ready.
“We are coming from Vidor, which is on the other side of Beaumont near the Louisiana line. We’ve got little ones and it was just time to go,” said Holly Petrie.
She says it is time for Plan B because Plan A did not work.
“We just looked up on our app and all the hotels are full, so we’re going to keep on traveling and we’re going to see how close we can find a hotel,” Petrie said.
Other evacuees, James and Lora Smith came into town from Beaumont-- just in time to get a hotel.
“We just decided to come here because we’ve been here through previous other hurricanes. We just going to stay in our room and pray. A lot of people are in distress and do not have money. Then, we have this pandemic going on, which does not help our cause,” said Smith.
Three years ago on August 25th, Hurricane Harvey made landfall. Both families say they have experienced their fair share of storms.
“We actually rode out through Hurricane Rita and Hurricane Ike. We stayed for Hurricane Harvey, which was terrible because 80 percent of our town was affected by that. And Tropical Storm Imelda, which a huge part of our area was affected by that too,” said Petrie. “I did not feel like sticking around for anymore. My family and I have had enough of hurricane’s and tropical storms that it’s time to go to higher ground.”
Petrie says it’s more so the aftereffects of a storm, which prompted them to evacuate this time around.
“It is the no electricity, and no ice and no food. You can only be so prepared to keep ice and food for so many days. So, we are definitely looking to find a hotel to stay in,” said Petrie.
In the midst of a storm, they ultimately hope for safe travels.
According to Meteorologist Brad Hlozek, Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen and make landfall near Sabine Pass overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning as a major category three hurricane.
