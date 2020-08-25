First Alert: Hurricane Laura to bring hurricane conditions to East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for this Wednesday night and Thursday morning as we will feel the impacts from Hurricane Laura as she tracks through or very close to East Texas during this time frame.
Between now and then, it will remain warm and humid as some moisture associated with the remnants of Marco and outer rain bands associated with Hurricane Laura will give us a 40% chance of some scattered showers on Wednesday. Outside of any showers, look for partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90′s with an east-to-northeast breeze at 10 to 15 mph.
Then late Wednesday evening, that is when Laura will be targeting landfall somewhere along the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coastline as a major hurricane. Right now, the official forecast has her making landfall as a category three hurricane, before moving inland during the morning hours on Thursday.
Our main impact from Laura on Thursday will be strong, damaging winds where 60 mph gusts will be common for areas around Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and points east of Highway 59. The highest wind gusts will be near Toledo Bend Country, or closer to the center of Laura where 80 mph gusts are likely near the eyewall.
In addition to the high wind potential, some brief, heavy rainfall is likely to occur as well. Many areas along the Highway 59 corridor will receive two-to-four inches, with four-to-six-inch amounts more common in our far eastern counties, such as Jasper, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby. Therefore, the flood risk, while in the medium category, is mainly for those far eastern communities near the Sabine River.
Laura’s fast motion and weakening trend once inland should have her in Arkansas and pushing away from the Piney Woods by Thursday evening.
Behind this departing storm, it will stay warm and muggy with a few scattered showers remaining in the forecast for the end of the week and extending into the weekend.
