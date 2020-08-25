First Alert: Hurricane Laura to bring hurricane conditions to East Texas

In addition to the high wind potential, some brief, heavy rainfall is likely to occur as well. Many areas along the Highway 59 corridor will receive two-to-four inches, with four-to-six-inch amounts more common in our far eastern counties, such as Jasper, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby. Therefore, the flood risk, while in the medium category, is mainly for those far eastern communities near the Sabine River.