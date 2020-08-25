Gov. Abbott expands state disaster declaration to include most of East Texas

"Hurricane Laura is rapidly intensifying and poses a major threat to communities in Southeast Texas and along the coast," said Governor Abbott. "Texans in the path of this storm should waste no time preparing for the impact of Hurricane Laura and take immediate action to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. I urge our Southeast and coastal communities to heed the guidance of local officials, follow evacuation orders, and remain vigilant as we brace for the impact of Hurricane Laura. The State of Texas will continue to monitor this storm and provide the resources needed to keep Texans safe."