Jasper County judge issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Laura landfall

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Jasper County Judge Mark Allen has issued a mandatory evacuation order for that county’s residents based on Hurricane Laura’s projected path.
Allen issued the mandatory evacuation order on Tuesday.
The Jasper County judge said in his order that he consulted with the National Weather Service and the Texas State Operations Center before he made his decision. He said that Jasper County is in “imminent threat” of being in Hurricane Laura’s path.
According to the order, Hurricane Laura could cause “widespread injury or loss of life and severe property damage resulting from conditions created by torrential rainfall, major flooding with high-speed winds, and tornadic activity over an excessive period of time in residential area, agricultural and commercial areas.”
The order also said that the hurricane could cause major infrastructure damage that could prevent access to many roads as well as the potential for long-term, countywide electrical and utility outages.
According to the order, there is a probability that Hurricane Laura will be a Category 3 or above when it makes landfall.
Allen issued a local state of disaster on Monday, the order stated.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.