Livingston gym opened as county shelter

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Polk County Office of Emergency Management:
Due to the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Laura tomorrow evening and potential impacts forecasted for Polk County, County Judge Sydney Murphy has issued a voluntary evacuation order for persons residing in substandard housing to include mobile homes and travel trailers in the tornado impacted and unincorporated areas of Polk County, Texas.
Due to COVID-19, residents in substandard housing who evacuate are encouraged to first seek shelter with relatives, friends, or hotel/motel. Upon arrival at a County shelter, persons will be screened for COVID symptoms and be required to wear a mask.
The following County shelter will be opened at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 26th for persons who do not have the ability to shelter safely with family or friends.
Dunbar Gym located at 1103 Dunbar Ave in Livingston
