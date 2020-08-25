2020 Red Zone Top 10 Week 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. This is not saying any team on the list would be a smaller of bigger team on the list. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.