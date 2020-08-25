2020 Red Zone Top 10 Week 1

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone Top 10 is back for the 2020 season. The Top 10 will be released every Tuesday morning on the Red Zone app. The Top 10 has teams from all classifications. This is not saying any team on the list would be a smaller of bigger team on the list. The Top 10 is our opinion on teams that look to have a strong season and are hot at the moment.
The 2020 season makes this list hard with 6A and 5A teams not starting until the end of September. Because of this the bigger schools on the list are further down in the rankings.
Week 1 Rankings
1. Carthage – The Bulldogs are heavy favorite to do well in 4A DII. They make the drop down after winning three of the last four state titles at the Division I level. Carthage has a good mix of experience and youth, with the youth knowing what to expect.
2. Daingerfield – With half of their starters returning the No. 2 team in the state in 3A DII should be a strong title contender. The Tigers will be tested early but should be ready to roll once they hit district play.
3. San Augustine – The Wolves want to make it to a fourth straight 2A state semifinal. They also want this to be the year they finally punch a ticket to state. They lost a lot of their starters but if the offensive line can mature fast they will have one of the best running attacks in the region.
4. Gilmer – The Buckeyes road to state is not easy with Pleasant Grove in their district and then Carthage waiting on the other side of the bracket if they make it to the end. New Head Coach Allen Metzel should have an explosive offense.
5. Paul Pewitt – A new year brings a new head coach but the same expectations back to Pewitt – go to state. The Brahmas will be tested as always in district with Daingerfield.
6. Newton – 3A DII Region II has three serious title contenders from the Red Zone Coverage area. All three made the top 10. Newton is really young this season with the Eagles having plenty of team competition to learn who the starters will be.
7. Longview – The Lobos are the first of our big schools to make the list. They come in at No.3 in the 5A state rankings. The Lobos will have a new look with Haynes King gone but Kaden Meredith should bring the Lobos back to a strong running game.
8. Lufkin – The Panthers saw an early exit from the playoffs in 201 and do not want to repeat. The Pack are the two year 8-5A Champions. Running back Caleb Berry could help make it a third before he heads off to join the Washington Huskies.
9. Marshall Mavericks – Marshall started the 2019 season slow but then steamrolled through district. The Mavs look to continue that district dominance.
10. Tyler HS – It’s a new school name but the same CUJO mentality for coach Ricklan Holmes and his Lions. They will be tested by bigger schools early and hope if pays off when they get to a tough district with Longview and Highland Park.
