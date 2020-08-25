Updates: RNC 2020 kicks off in Charlotte with surprise speeches from Trump, Pence

"Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the Swamp. For the past half-century, he's been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn't do much in between," Trump, Jr. said. "So if you're looking for hope, look to the man who did what the failed Obama-Biden administration never could do and built the greatest economy our country has ever seen, and President Trump will do it again."