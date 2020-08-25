Voluntary evacuation order issued for Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - From the Polk County Office of Emergency Management:
Due to the current forecast and information pertaining to Hurricane Laura, a Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for Polk County. At this time, we are encouraging Polk County residents who are currently residing in substandard housing, including mobile homes and travel trailers (especially in the tornado impacted areas) to seek shelter with relatives or friends. Please note the specifics provided in the Order below.
Further information will be provided by Polk County Emergency Management as the event progresses.
