WATCH: Lufkin ISD superintendent says biggest first-day challenge was broken water line

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD’s biggest first-day-of-school challenge did not have anything to do with COVID-19.
Tuesday morning, Dr. Lynn Torres, LISD’s superintendent, told Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua that the district’s biggest challenge on Monday stemmed from a broken 16-inch water line.
“On Day One, our biggest challenge didn’t come from COVID-19, or the virus,” Torres said. ‘It came from a construction crew working for TxDOT breaking a 16-inch water line and putting four of my campuses without water for about an hour.”
Torres said the school district’s leadership started getting a little concerned because they were starting to worry about being able to prepare lunches for the students, faculty, and staff at those campuses.
However, after LISD officials made a quick call to the City of Lufkin, a bypass was implemented that restored water to the four campuses. Torres said, at that point, Lufkin ISD teachers got about the business of focusing on making the first day of school go as smoothly as possible.
At a question about the district’s percentage of virtual learners, Torres said they predicted before the start of the 2020-2021 school year that about 30 percent of their students would take the virtual learning option. She added they were right, and even though the numbers fluctuate a little, that percentage stays near the 30-percent mark. The remaining 70 percent of LISD’s students are getting in-person instruction.
Torres said that thanks to assistance from the state’s Operation Connectivity program, Lufkin ISD will eventually have enough computers and laptops to send a device home with each of the school district’s students even though not all of them will need one.
Lufkin ISD is still waiting on the devices to arrive, and Torres said they also working to upgrade the school district’s connectivity to deal with the possibility that all LISD students will have to go the virtual learning route.
“At this time, we’re fully capable of handling the 30 percent of our students who are doing virtual learning,” Torres said.
As if dealing with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t enough, Lufkin ISD and other Deep East Texas school districts are having to plan for Hurricane Laura making landfall soon. Many school districts have already canceled classes for Wednesday through Thursday.
Torres said Lufkin ISD officials will closely monitor the situation with Hurricane Laura. Right now, the district doesn’t have any plans to cancel class, but the safety of LISD students and employees is the district’s top priority, Torres said.
The Lufkin ISD superintendent said their transportation department is aware that the Texas Department of Transportation is going to set the stoplight on U.S. Highway 69 in Huntington to stay green to accommodate Gulf Coast Texans who are fleeing the storm.
Torres said the school district’s biggest goal for the 2020-2021 school year is to make sure each student makes progress. She added they have a lot of ground to make up because of the nine weeks of school students missed last spring.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
