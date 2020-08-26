County officials discuss preparation in final hours before Hurricane Laura’s landfall

EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Many counties are lined up right in the middle of Hurricane Laura’s path.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the eye of Hurricane Laura looks as if it will pass right over the Sabine County.
The Sabine County Courthouse is closed for the rest of the week, but county officials were inside on Wednesday making sure the County’s plans in place are executed before and after landfall.
Like many East Texas counties, emergency management officials in Angelina and Jasper counties are also preparing in these last critical hours before landfall.
“I think we’ve got everything pretty much prepared where we need,” Angelina Emergency Management Coordinator Ricky Conner said. “We’ve got resources stationed at different places. As far as the commissioners, they’ve got people with saws and stuff stationed everywhere so we are good with that right now. The storm is coming. It is not going away. If you’re staying home, hunker down and make the best of it. Stay away from windows, a lot like a tornado. Go to an inner room if you think the winds are getting too strong. We can still get that. It’s unpredictable at this point.”
The Jasper County judge shared these concerns, as well.
“I really think since it’s been about 12 years since we had our last major evacuation with Hurricane Ike there’s kind of an attitude that it’s not that bad,” Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said. “We’re experiencing that with all of our counties; Newton County, Jasper County, the three counties to the south of us. We’ve all noted and made comments that there doesn’t seem to be very many people actually evacuating in the masses that they typically do. We’re seeing that in the regular, general population but also special needs. That brings a lot of concern because what we are seeing what will happen is after the storm hits, if it does hit with the intensity of a Category 4 or even if it comes down to a 3 or 2 in our area, we will see mass power outages and a lot of people who thought they were alright when the lights were on and the air conditioner and refrigerator was working, in about 24 hours or so they sudden realize that they’re going to be without power for days if not weeks.”
Officials say if you did decide to ride out the storm, stay indoors in a safe spot until the storm is over. First responders will get to those who need help when it is safe for them to do so.
