County officials discuss preparation in final hours before Hurricane Laura’s landfall

“I really think since it’s been about 12 years since we had our last major evacuation with Hurricane Ike there’s kind of an attitude that it’s not that bad,” Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said. “We’re experiencing that with all of our counties; Newton County, Jasper County, the three counties to the south of us. We’ve all noted and made comments that there doesn’t seem to be very many people actually evacuating in the masses that they typically do. We’re seeing that in the regular, general population but also special needs. That brings a lot of concern because what we are seeing what will happen is after the storm hits, if it does hit with the intensity of a Category 4 or even if it comes down to a 3 or 2 in our area, we will see mass power outages and a lot of people who thought they were alright when the lights were on and the air conditioner and refrigerator was working, in about 24 hours or so they sudden realize that they’re going to be without power for days if not weeks.”