First Alert: Dangerous Hurricane Laura set to impact the Piney Woods

Our main impact from Laura on Thursday will be strong, damaging winds where 60-80 mph gusts will be common for areas around Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and points east of Highway 59. The highest wind gusts will be near Toledo Bend Country, or closer to the center of Laura where 100 mph gusts are likely near the eyewall. West of Highway 59, tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or greater will be likely, with perhaps some higher gusts to near 60 mph.