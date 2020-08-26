First Alert: Dangerous Hurricane Laura set to impact the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day from late tonight through early Thursday afternoon as we will feel the impacts from Hurricane Laura as she tracks through or very close to East Texas during this time frame.
We have already had some tropical showers in outer rain bands rotate through the southern parts of our KTRE viewing area today, even leading to a couple of tornado warnings.
Look for our weather to deteriorate overnight as tropical storm force winds arrive in Tyler, Jasper, and Newton counties by ten o’clock and then advance into Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties closer to 2 a.m.
In addition to the winds picking up, pockets of heavy rainfall will also materialize as rain bands rotate through the Piney Woods.
We may also see a few isolated tornado warnings issued since the rain bands associated with Laura could produce some brief, isolated tornadoes.
Laura is expected to make landfall near Sabine Pass and then move northward near the Sabine River Thursday morning, weakening with time, but not before providing some significant wind damage and widespread power outages to much of East Texas.
Our main impact from Laura on Thursday will be strong, damaging winds where 60-80 mph gusts will be common for areas around Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and points east of Highway 59. The highest wind gusts will be near Toledo Bend Country, or closer to the center of Laura where 100 mph gusts are likely near the eyewall. West of Highway 59, tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or greater will be likely, with perhaps some higher gusts to near 60 mph.
In addition to the high wind potential, some brief, heavy rainfall is likely to occur as well. Many areas along the Highway 59 corridor will receive two-to-four inches, with four-to-six-inch amounts more common in our far eastern counties, such as Jasper, Newton, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby. Therefore, the flood risk, while in the medium category, is mainly for those far eastern communities near the Sabine River.
Laura’s fast motion and weakening trend once inland should have her near Shreveport by Thursday afternoon and up into southern Arkansas by Thursday evening.
Behind this departing storm, it will stay warm and muggy with a few scattered showers remaining in the forecast for the end of the week and extending into the weekend.
