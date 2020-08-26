Former Lufkin Panther, UT Longhorn selected for Hall of Honor

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The University of Texas athletic program is set to honor former catcher Rick Bradley with induction into the Hall of Honor.
Bradley played for Lufkin before heading to the Longhorns baseball team in 1973. He was part of three magical teams that won three-straight Southwest Conference Championships, went to three “final four” College World Series appearances and a won a CWS National Championship in 1975.
According to the university, Bradley was a two-time first-team All-SWC selection in 1974 and 1975 and a second-team All-American in 1974. His career batting average of .359 ranks eighth in program history, and his career slugging percentage of .602 is the ninth-best mark in Texas history. He hit 22 home runs and recorded a 24-game hitting streak during the 1974 season, the second-longest hitting streak in program history. After finishing his career with Texas, Bradley would be drafted by the San Francisco Giants.
Bradley is being joined in this year’s class by Alexandria Anderson, D.J. Augustin, Glenn Blackwood, Jamaal Charles, Brad Elder, Erika Hansen-Stebbins, Juliann Faucette Johnson, Tom Penders, Kasey Moore Powers, Jordan Shipley, Heather (Schreiber) Stark, David Thomas and P.J. Tucker.
