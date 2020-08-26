Hurricane Laura evacuees pass through Lufkin, heading north

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Evacuees are making their way north, from the Gulf Coast, through Angelina County before Hurricane Laura makes landfall.
This isn’t Nikki Steward’s first time evacuating from a hurricane, she did so in 2005 by herself before Hurricane Rita. This time her three kids, friend, and her children are all headed to Dallas, from Merryville, Louisiana.
“This morning we literally packed up and left within an hour, so I mean I’m hoping we have all the essentials,” Steward said. “We just threw everything in there, everything is very unorganized and crazy because we just didn’t know how long we’d get stuck on the road. So we wanted to make sure we had ample time before the storm rolled up.”
Steward said when they left this morning Hurricane Laura was only a category three hurricane and she only packed for about three days.
“We just figured we’d be able to go shopping. We packed all of our things in fridges and put them in gallon sized bags so if we get home and everything’s shut down, we can just throw all that stuff away,” Steward said. “Because it was so bad with Rita, cleaning out the fridges and the freezers and it was disgusting.”
She wanted to be sure she had important documents and supplies if they got stuck on the road.
“We brought all of our important paperwork, just in case our house is destroyed, or whatever,” Steward said. “Brought my small little dog, and we brought food. Because if we happened to get stuck, we wanted to make sure we have food and water.”
Steward remembers how bad Hurricane Rita was and worries how bad the damages will be from Hurricane Laura.
“I just don’t know. It’s kind of shocking it’s going to be worse than that, because that was just absolutely devastating,” Steward said. “I’m scared about what we’re going to come home to.”
The Angelina County’s emergency management coordinator advises drivers to be off the road before midnight to be safe.
