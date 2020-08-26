EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm, muggy start today with a few more clouds. Expect partly cloudy skies today and scattered showers off and on as tropical moisture continues to stream into East Texas. A First Alert Weather Day is still in place for tomorrow as we continue to track Hurricane Laura. Landfall of the storm is expected late tonight into early Thursday morning along the Texas-Louisiana state line. As the storm tracks northward, heavy rainfall and high winds are likely in East Texas. A hurricane warning is in effect for southern counties and a tropical storm warning extends to I-20. Conditions will start to deteriorate tonight and get worse through the daytime hours Thursday with improving weather by Thursday night. A few showers are still possible Friday with rain chances dropping to only slight chances this weekend.