Nacogdoches water main break causes closure of East Main Street
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | August 26, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 2:12 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The City of Nacogdoches has been notified of a water main break on East Main Street between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Road.

Nacogdoches Public Works crews are working to repair the damage.

Eastbound East Main Street, between Pearl Street and Old Tyler Road, is now closed and will remain closed until approximately 5 p.m. today to allow for repairs.

Be prepared for detours, please follow all traffic signs and do not drive through water.

