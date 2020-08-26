Numerous watches and warnings are in effect for East Texas

First Alert Weather Day For Very Late Wednesday Night/Thursday for Laura's Impacts.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff | August 26, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT - Updated August 26 at 3:07 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We now have Tornado Watches in effect for portions of East Texas until 9 PM tonight. The counties are Cherokee, Rusk, Panola, Shelby, Nacogdoches, Angelina, San Augustine, Sabine, Tyler, Jasper and Newton. As the outer bands of Laura move through portions of East Texas, we need  to remain alert for rapidly developing storms/tornadoes through this evening/early tonight.  

Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Friday morning for all of those under the Tornado Watch as well as Smith, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Titus, and Franklin. 

Please stay with us and we will update you on the weather situation. Please stay weather alert. 

