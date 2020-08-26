Nacogdoches churches prepare to potentially serve as Red Cross shelters

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two churches in Nacogdoches are the only sanctuaries who have agreed to help evacuees as Hurricane Laura looms over the Gulf Coast.
First Christian Church and First United Methodist have prepared to serve as temporary American Red Cross shelters if the need arises. A shelter was set up at the Nacogdoches Civic Center Wednesday afternoon that was expecting around 100 evacuees by day’s end. Should the shelter reach its maximum number of evacuees, the two churches would serve as a backup.
Most churches opted out of providing shelter out of concern for COVID-19 and the safety of their parishioners.
“If we did open there would certainly be people from our congregation that are willing to step in because that’s what we are. We are trying to be the hands and feet of Christ and those that help and need assistance,” said Mark Bridges, pastor of outreach at First Christian Church.
“After discussions with the Red Cross and after discussions with others in the community we feel confident in our plan and we know we will be taking all the precautions,” said Dr. Nathan Hodge, pastor at First United Methodist.
Both churches are concerned about the volunteer base. American Red Cross’ plan is to direct evacuees as far north and west as possible to larger shelters in Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.
