USPS temporarily suspends services East Texas locations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -With the approach of Tropical Storm Laura, and due to a mandatory evacuation, the postal service is providing this information for postal customers in some locations in East Texas.
Effective immediately, retail and delivery services will be temporarily suspended at the following post offices until further notice.
- Woodville POST OFFICE 307 W Wheat St. Woodville, TX 75979
- Colmesneil POST OFFICE 605 N Wheeler Rd. Colmesneil, TX 75938
- Doucette POST OFFICE 100 US Hwy. 69 Doucette, TX 75942
- Chester POST OFFICE 13884 Main St. Chester, TX 75936
Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.
Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.