East Texas church offering some divine intervention to evacuees

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - On Wednesday, a Deep East Texas church has opened its doors to shelter those in need.
While other churches opted out of opening a shelter for Hurricane Laura’s arrival, Clawson Assembly Church of God did not.
“We want to love people. We want to show the love of God. We want to be his hands and feet during this time. Feed them, shelter and just do what we can to help them through an already difficult time,” Clawson Assembly Church of God Associate Pastor Jordan Collard said.
They expect evacuees from Galveston, the Houston area and even Louisiana.
“We have care packages from the Red Cross. We have places to sleep with cots, blankets, and pillows; toiletries and stuff like that. We will have meals and an awesome team of volunteers that will be cooking and preparing meals for them,” said Collard. “It will be a lot of things to keep them comfortable and to sustain them; to actually give them a place where they don’t have to go anywhere else. We can supply everything that they need here.”
One family traveled from Newton to seek shelter. Caesar Spikes says they have experienced a major hurricane before.
“The last time I stayed it got so bad that it sounds like a train was coming through the house. Trees were falling and everything. I have a baby that is under a year old now, so I had to think about her and get her out. She has to have electricity; she cannot stay in the heat and needs air conditioning,” said Spikes.
Collard says the church will continue to shelter people for as long as it is needed.
“During hurricanes Harvey, Ike, Rita and some of the other hurricanes, we had people in the church for as many as a few weeks after the hurricane. You know two or three weeks,” Collard said.
“It makes you appreciate the people that’s around me. It lets me know they care about us and they are looking out for us. It makes me feel good,” Spikes said.
Clawson Assembly Church of God is located at 5569 US-69 in Pollok. Associate Pastor Jordan Collard says the church will be accepting evacuees and Angelina county residents until 11 p.m. each night.
