First Alert: Cranking up the heat as Laura pulls away

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Now that Tropical Storm Laura has pulled away from East Texas, we have had some sunshine this afternoon, leading to temperatures topping out in the lower 90′s.
We are looking for partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the middle 70′s.
Friday will be hot and very muggy with highs in the middle 90′s. Since heat index values are likely to top out over 105-degrees, a Heat Advisory has been issued for many of our counties through Friday evening.
Remnant moisture feeding into Laura will keep a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the forecast for Friday before they drop off to low-end chances this weekend.
With rain chances dropping off, we will get back to more typical, late August weather as daytime highs find their way back into the middle 90′s this weekend and next week. When you factor in the southerly winds and high moisture content, our heat index values will be in the lower 100′s, making for more discomfort levels in East Texas.
A few isolated-to-widely scattered downpours will be possible next week, but at this time, we see rain chances getting no higher than 30% on any particular day.
