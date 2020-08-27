Jasper Co. Judge says it could be a week to restore power following Hurricane Laura

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - While Jasper and Newton Counties did not take a direct hit from Hurricane Laura, the county still saw significant damage when it came to power outages.
As of Thursday afternoon at 5 pm, Jasper County Judge Mark Allen said there was a combined 19,000 households in Jasper and Newton County without power.
“We do have a lot of work ahead of us,” Allen said. “We do have a lot of homes damaged. We do have a lot of business damaged and a lot of roads blocked. I have my commissioners out driving all their roads trying to determine what all will need to be done.”
Allen said it could take between three days to an entire week to get all the power restored in the two counties. According to Allen, power crews will begin work tomorrow in Jasper County on the north and south end making their way to the middle of the county. The transmission lines were okay through the storm so that should help in the recovery process.
Allen said at this time they are not opening up a shelter so anyone who needs to should consider evacuating until their power is restored.
Josh Lewis evacuated to Jasper from Lake Charles, Louisiana to stay with family. He spent his morning driving roads and removing debris.
“I saw people this morning clearing out trees so I figured I would help,” Lewis said. “This was my hometown so it was a good enough reason for me to help.”
In Newton at Joe’s Cajun Cafe, Joseph Jordan was at the business to make sure the generator would stay running and keep the freezers cold. Jordan road out the hurricane in the business. The Cafe was left standing while a burned abandoned building next door took a hit.
“I heard something hit the ground real loud,” Jordan said. “I came outside and I saw it. It is crazy what wind can do I was worried most of the night for my safety.”
Near the state line in Bon Weir the county roads were littered with debris. Many roads still had trees blocking lanes with vehicles being forced to maneuver slowly through the maze and watch out for power lines.
The Bon Weir Pentacostal Church lost it’s front window to the storm.
Mary Caldwell and her family spent the afternoon removing a tree from their family’s trailer. She spent the night in Woodville away from the storm. She is not sure if she would have survived inside.
“I was so heartbroken,” Caldwell said. “I started crying. It is really bad. I just like I don’t know. I thank God that we all have each other and we were all smart enough to leave.”
Allen said there were no significant injuries in Jasper County.
