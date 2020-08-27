EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A First Alert Weather Day today as East Texas feels the impacts from Hurricane Laura. Hurricane Laura made landfall as a strong Category 4 storm around 1am this morning near Cameron, Louisiana and continues to track northward. Outer bands of rain moved into East Texas shortly before landfall and will continue to spread northward. Expect heavy rainfall and high winds through the day. Far eastern counties will see the worst of the weather today. Conditions will start to improve by late afternoon in Deep East Texas and by evening in northern counties of East Texas. Temperatures today will hover in the 70s and 80s with strong north winds. Western counties will see winds gusting up to 20-30 mph, but Eastern counties could see wind gusts as high as 70-80 mph closer to the center of circulation of Laura. Tropical moisture left behind after Laura weakens and moves away from the region could spark a few more showers tomorrow with a slight chance for rain through the weekend. Temperatures warm back into the mid 90s for Saturday and Sunday.