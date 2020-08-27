School districts to file weekly COVID-19 reports beginning Sept. 8

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Education Agency will soon collect COVID-19 case data from school districts.
Beginning Sept. 8, districts must submit a weekly COVID case report to a TEA website.
This report must be filed each Monday following a week in which a student, teacher, or staff member tests positive for the virus.
Positive antibody tests do not need to be submitted. All cases since the start of the school year will be included.
The TEA says no personal identifying information will be collected.
