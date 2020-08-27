Tree falls on home in Center, causes severe damage to roof, inside of home

CENTER, Texas (KTRE) - Winds from Hurricane Laura swept across Shelby county Thursday, knocking out power and toppling trees.
One family says they’re thankful to be alive after a large tree fell on the roof of their home located in a neighborhood on the west side of Center.
For the McCauley family, hurricane cleanup at their Shelby county home will take more than removing fallen trees.
“All of a sudden, I just see this branch come through the roof of my house. Then, my mom came into my room and told me that we need to get outside. I put on my shoes, walked outside, and saw the other damage that happened in the house. My mom’s room was destroyed. Her bathroom was destroyed, the bathroom in the hallway is destroyed and the other room next to mine is destroyed as well,” said McCauley.
Cassie Belrose was in the house when the tree came down. She says it’s a moment she will always remember.
“Just screams. Scared. We were trying to get the babies out. You know, we were just trying to make sure everyone got out. We didn’t know how big the tree was. We just knew that it was big, and it had fell in the room that we were in,” Belrose said.
Although her smallest child sustained a scratch on the head, all five of them made it out safely.
“Other stuff can be replaced. You know, clothes can be washed. As long as our bodies are okay, and we’ve got each other; we’ll be okay,” said Belrose.
As of 5 p.m. on Thursday, the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative reported over 5,900 weather related outages in Shelby County.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.