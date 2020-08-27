WATCH: Anissa Centers focuses on the letter S - sophistication, smart, sentimental

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The focus of Anissa Centers’ Free Fun for Friday segment was the letter S on Thursday - sophistication, smart, and sentimental.
Centers spoke to East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about some additional ways for people de-stress and relax.
“You can only take so much before you have to step away so that you can more effectively and efficiently step back up and process the information,” Centers said.
Centers said she hopes viewers of today’s Free Fun for Friday segment come away from the experience feeling sophisticated, smart, and sentimental.
For the sophisticated part of the segment, Centers shared a link from the Met Opera that allows people to watch free streams of opera performances. Tickets to see these performances are often very expensive, and she added that people even pay for tickets to view them on live streams. Click this link to check it out.
Centers also shared a link that gives people the opportunity to take part in ongoing science experiments.
Toward the end of the segment, Centers focused on the sentimental. She shared two videos of a black and white cat who walked out of the woods one night and adopted her and her family. She added that she wasn’t really a cat person before she met Kiki.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.