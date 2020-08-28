Back-to-school cheeseburger biscuit cups by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This recipe is fun to make for kids, or even with kids! They’ll enjoy pressing the biscuit dough into the muffin cups and helping to fill them.
Back-to-school cheeseburger biscuit cups
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground beef, browned in skillet (feel free to add chopped onion, peppers, or other veggies as you brown the meat)
- 1/2 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon prepared mustard
- 1-1/2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 tube (12 ounces) refrigerated buttermilk biscuits
- 1/2 cup cubed Velveeta or other melting cheese
Heat oven to 400 degrees; brown the meat in the skillet.
Add the ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce and salt to the browned meat in the skillet, and stir well to combine.
Grease a full-size muffin tin, and press individual biscuits into each one, making cups to fill with the meat.
Scoop the cooked and seasoned ground beef into the cups, then top with a cube of cheese.
Bake at 400 degrees for about 15 minutes, until golden brown and melty. Remove carefully from muffin tin, and serve with dill pickle slices, and extra ketchup and mustard for dipping.
