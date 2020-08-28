East Texas roads closed due to flooding

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From Texas Department of Transportation:
- ALERT: Shelby County flooding on SH 87 near FM 415 South, US 96 near Huana Creek, and US 96 south of San Augustine Street in Center. Choose alternate routes until water recedes. #turnarounddontdrown. http://Drivetexas.org for updates.
- ALERT: US 84 in the city of Joaquin has water ponding over the roadway. Caution signs and cones have been placed urging motorists to reduce speed as they travel the area. Condition expected to clear about 9 am. Remain alert and visit http://drivetexas.org for road conditions.
