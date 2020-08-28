Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! It is going to be a hot and muggy day today as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat index values expected to exceed 105 in some places across East Texas, so a Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening. Scattered showers and thundershowers will continue to be possible throughout the afternoon and very early evening hours before dissipating quickly close to sunset. It is important we watch for any showers/thundershowers remaining in the area by 7 PM, because tonight is the first night for Friday Night Football! Skies look to remain mostly clear overnight and into the day tomorrow. Another hot day to kick off our weekend as mornings will begin very muggy in the middle to upper 70s and our afternoon will be quite hot in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. A few showers will be possible Saturday but most of East Texas does look to remain dry. A cold front will stall along the Red River late Saturday/early Sunday morning and could bring some isolated showers and thundershowers to areas close to I-30. More heat throughout the next work week as highs remain close to the middle 90s. Isolated to scattered showers do stick around so at least a few areas in East Texas will see some relief to the heat each day.