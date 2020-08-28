Sabine County authorities release name of man killed after tree fell on home

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities in Sabine County have released the name of the 54-year-old man who died after a tree fell into his home in the Pendleton Harbor subdivision Thursday morning.
Sabine County Judge Daryl Melton said on Friday that the man has been identified as David Murrell.
Sheriff Tom Maddox said on Thursday that his office was called to the home after a large pine tree fell into a mobile home while Hurricane Laura went through the area. Maddox said it happened sometime after daylight.
Maddox said the man was sitting in his recliner when the tree tore through the home. His name has not yet been released.
Maddox said one other home in the county was destroyed.
