Hemphill ISD to remain closed until at least Sept. 8 due to hurricane damage

HEMPHILL Texas (KTRE) - Hemphill ISD will remain closed Monday, and the school district has a tentative re-open date of Sept. 8 because of damage caused by Hurricane Laura, according to a post on the HISD Facebook page.
“Due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Laura, Hemphill ISD will remain closed with a tentative re-open date of Tuesday, September 8th, the Facebook post stated. “We will continue to monitor and re-evaluate through the week.”
Hemphill ISD closed all of its campuses from Wednesday of Friday of last week in preparation for Hurricane Laura’s landfall.
