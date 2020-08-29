MARK IN TEXAS HISTORY: Love’s Lookout in Cherokee County

When the state didn’t build a park, the city of Jacksonville purchased the property, along with an adjoining tract of land to turn it into a city park. The park had constructed roads and trails, an amphitheater, picnic facilities, and even a pool that was enjoyed in the 1940s. All that is long gone now, but in 1967, the Love family donated the original tract of land over to the highway department, which has developed it into a roadside park.