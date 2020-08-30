3 bodies discovered in Polk County home after welfare check; homicide investigation ongoing

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - After a Polk County deputy did a welfare check on a 911 caller’s parents at a home in the Escapees RV Park on Saturday, the bodies of three people believed to be the couple and their adult son were found inside the residence.
According to a press release, a PCSO deputy was dispatched out to the 100 block of Dove Street, which is in the residential area of the Escapees RV Park. The caller asked the sheriff’s office to do a welfare check on her parents because she hadn’t spoken to them in two days.
After a Polk County deputy arrived at the scene, he or she asked for backup.
“After obtaining a search warrant for the residence Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Rangers from Company-A, re-entered the residence and began the investigation into the deaths of the Nuncios family,” the press release stated. “Upon entry, Investigators observed items in the residence and an adjacent building that caused concerns of possible explosive devices at that location.”
At that point, the law enforcement officers at the scene asked Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agents to assist with the investigation by identifying the items found at the scene, the press release stated.
“The agents had to set and detonate a small explosive charge because they were unable to identify an object found in the residence,” the press release stated.
After the home and outbuilding were deemed safe to re-enter, investigators found the bodies of three people believed to be Michael and Debra Nuncios and Anthony Nuncios, their adult son, the press release stated. Investigators talked to the couple’s daughter and neighbors and came to the conclusion that the bodies had been there since Thursday.
Pct. Justice of the Peace Robert Johnson performed the inquest, and he ordered that the bodies be transported to the Harris County Forensics Lab for autopsies, the press release stated.
Chief Deputy Byron Lyons said the sheriff’s office is waiting for confirmation of their findings from the medical examiner’s office. The press release also stated they’re waiting for confirmation of the three individuals’ identities and an indication of how long the three people had been dead.
The press release described the investigation as a homicide investigation.
“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is wanting the community to know we are not looking for any suspects in connection with these deaths, nor do we feel there are hazards to the community surrounding these deaths,” the press release stated.
Anyone with any information concerning the deaths is urged to contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (9936) 327-6810 and ask for Captain Childers.
