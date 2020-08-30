A Jasper church provides supplies to hurricane victims

JASPER, Texas (KTRE) - It has been a busy weekend of recovery efforts in the counties that were impacted by Hurricane Laura.
“I realize we’re not hit near as bad as some further south, but there were also needs in this area,”said Rick Roach, the pastor at First Assembly of God in Jasper.
He said he received a phone call from a pastor friend out of Cleveland, Texas who’s been through similar events.
“He called me, he said do you need anything,” Roach said. “They have fed in every storm, in every situation, and so they just do an awesome job.”
The volunteers helping consisted of members from their church and different people in the community.
“As you can see the line is already forming and so people are in need of water, ready to eat food, we’re also going to have some cleaning supplies which is a great blessing,” Roach said.
One Jasper resident says she’s happy she was able to stop by.
“They gave us some water, they gave us some MRE’s, cleaning supplies, which I know I’m going to need because I still need them to clean up some stuff that’s in my icebox,” said Freda Perkins. “Because I did lose some stuff, we did lose some stuff that was in one of our ice boxes and some of the freezers.”
Perkins says there were at least ten trees down on her road and she’s thankful to the volunteer fire department for directing traffic and making sure people were safe.
“I do give my shout outs to Jasper, Texas, whoever brought it to us, I’m thankful, because First Assembly of God did make this happen, where they could come,” she said. “And the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, they’re all trying to get supplies out to us.”
Roach said some members stayed at their church the night of the storm so they could quickly be ready to respond once it passed.
“You know the walls were kind of banging, we lost a lot of shingles on the roof, and so we’ve been working getting that cleaned up,” Roach said. “Of course and then everyone was without power in this immediate area.”
Roach says they will continue to help in the ways that they can and plan to do another event like this one next weekend.
