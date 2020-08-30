West Sabine ISD cancels class for Monday because of ongoing power outages

PINELAND, Texas (KTRE) - West Sabine ISD’s leadership has canceled class for Monday, Aug. 31 because of ongoing power outages in that part of Sabine County.
West Sabine ISD made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday morning.
“Many of our students and staff are still experiencing power outages,” the Facebook post stated. “As a result, we are canceling all classes tomorrow, Monday, August 31.”
The Facebook post went on to say that all office staff, maintenance, and custodial staff, and administrators will meet Monday to reassess the situation. It also said that an announcement will be made by noon Monday about the district’s plan for the rest of the week.
“You are in our thoughts and prayers,” the Facebook post stated.
West Sabine ISD canceled class from Wednesday through Friday of last week in preparation for Hurricane Laura making landfall. Hurricane Laura was still a Category 4 storm when it made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana, on Thursday morning.
