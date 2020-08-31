Community rallies to help Jasper County lineman who lost home during Hurricane Laura

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Electric workers from all across the state are coming to East Texas to help restore power to areas hit by Hurricane Laura, and while many are rushing to help, a local community in Jasper County now looks to give back to a worker injured trying to get power back to East Texans.
Justin Smith and his fiancé lost their house. Members of the Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department had just finished cutting another tree out of the road and noticed someone familiar.
“On the way out, we stopped at this house with a tree on the roof,” said James Gunter, the Beech Grove VFD chief. “And it was the same Justin Smith that was just offering to help us just to say ‘hey, is there anything we can do?’ He said, ‘you know, I’d really like to get in my house.’”
Gunter said while getting the tree off of the house, they learned Smith was a lineman with the Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative.
“I had to put myself to the side and be there for everybody else at that point,” Smith said. “Twenty-three thousand (customers) is a lot more than just me, but I was glad to go out and get the lights back on.”
In the process of helping get the lights back on, Friday evening, Smith got hurt. A large tree hit him near the Sam Rayburn Dam.
“We’ve cut lines off trees before,” Smith said. “We know the danger there. This one, it broke too soon. The wire picked up on the log. I couldn’t get away fast enough and it caught me. I got two broken bones in the left foot and in the middle part of the left foot is torn in a lot of the ligaments. I was just glad I could move everything.”
“Being in the linework, anything can happen, but knowing that it was just his foot, it was just a big relief,” said Bridgette Klinoff, Justin’s mother.
“So he’s trying to start a new life, as a couple,” Gunter said. “He has no home, and he gets injured on the job trying to restore electricity while he leaves his destroyed home behind to go help others. I thought, ’Wow, that’s incredible.’”
Gunter and Lt. John Cooper with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office are organizing a fish fry on September 12th at 10:30 a.m. at the Beech Grove VFD with all proceeds benefiting the Smith family.
“He’s always helping somebody,” Cooper said. “I think the community is going to help support him.”
“It’s really awesome, the power of people and what they have done,” Smith said “I can’t thank them enough, and I am just going to be sure I am going to repay them somehow, someway. Be patient with the linemen. It’s a tough job. Give them some time, and they’ll get it all back on.”
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and community members are providing and frying the fish. Smith is slated to have surgery and rehabilitation in his future.
To find out how you can help, click here.